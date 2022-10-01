New water features planned for Plymouth park
Work to improve a popular park in Plymouth is set to begin in October.
Plymouth City Council said a network of ponds and features to capture rainwater would be built in Central Park, near the existing pond at the Barn Park Road entrance.
Repairs to drains and paths will also be undertaken.
Plymouth City Council said improvements would prevent flooding near the pond and turn the area into a home for wildlife.
Councillor Bill Wakeham, cabinet member for the environment and street scene, said works were essential to protect the park.
He said: "These works are essential to ensuring that this part of the park is protected from our ever-changing climate and while it may not look a bit muddy while work is ongoing, it will soon flourish into a place where people can come and enjoy the water and the diverse wildlife that the new ponds will encourage."
A day time closure on Coronation Avenue will be in place between October and January 2023, which will effect the bottom half of the path.
The new area will be a "home for wildlife" and somewhere for people to "enjoy the surroundings", the council said.
It said new trees would be added in the area "to help contribute to improved air quality and increase biodiversity".
Work is expected to be completed by summer 2023.
