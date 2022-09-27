Warning after scammers use fake energy support messages
People are being warned to look out for fake emails and text messages claiming to offer support with energy bills.
The Heart of South West Trading Standards service said scammers were using such messages, which asked recipients to click on links, to obtain personal details.
It said the link could also corrupt or gain access to devices.
The service has advised people to delete any messages which they suspect are scams.
Steve Gardiner, from the service, said: "Whenever there is an opportunity - in this case the rising costs of energy and costs of living putting enormous financial pressures on households - there will be unscrupulous people wanting to take advantage for their own gain."
The trading standards service, which covers the Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay council areas, said messages varied, but their aim was for recipients "to click the link in the communication".
It said one recent scam text read: "You are eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. You can apply here," followed by a web address which was not that of an official agency.
