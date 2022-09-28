Exeter Morris dancers invite women to join group
- Published
A Morris dancing group is changing its name and inviting women to join up.
The Exeter Morris group, which celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2023, is holding open evenings for new recruits.
In 2018 the Morris Ring, the national association of Morris dance clubs, changed its policy to allow mixed teams, or sides, of Morris dancers.
John Armstrong, the Squire of the group, said its numbers had been dwindling.
Mr Armstrong said there were some "Morris wives who have expressed an interest" and a few women the group had met over the summer who had said they would go.
"If we can show them how much fun it is then we hope that they will stay and maybe bring some friends," he said.
Exeter Morris is holding its "taster evenings" on Thursday and again on 13 October.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.