AI cameras spot 60 drivers not wearing seatbelts near Exeter
Dozens of drivers near Exeter were spotted without a seatbelt by a new camera system that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), police have said.
The system was set up on the side of the A30 at Sowton, near Exeter, on Monday.
Its infrared cameras and AI detected 60 drivers not wearing a seatbelt in one day, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Five others were identified as using their mobile phone.
The images are processed using AI to determine whether motorists are using their mobile phone and if drivers and passengers are not wearing a seatbelt.
The technology can also assess the speed of the vehicle.
Any images are then reviewed by a human to decide whether an offence has been committed.
Drivers are sent a warning or an infringement notice if the images are deemed to be accurate.
The force had said the system would be used on select roads across Devon and Cornwall over the next two months as part of a trial by police and road safety initiative Vision Zero South West.
