Torquay hotel fire: Arson investigation starts
An arson investigation has started into a fire which forced 120 people to evacuate a hotel.
Police said following a fire investigation, it was believed that the fire at the Trecarn Hotel in Torquay was started deliberately.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at just after 23:30 BST on Sunday.
Det Insp Dave Pebworth said: "A major response from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue ensured that this fire didn't have fatal consequences."
"A serious amount of damage and disruption was caused and those responsible must be identified," he said.
"Following advice from fire investigators, it is believed that this fire was started deliberately."
Police have appealed for witnesses in the area between 22:30 on Sunday to 00:30 on Monday to come forward.
