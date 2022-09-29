Bishop of Plymouth to be consecrated at Westminster Abbey

Bishop James GrierDiocese of Exeter
Reverend Prebendary James Grier will become the first new bishop to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III

The new Bishop of Plymouth is set to be consecrated at a ceremony held at Westminster Abbey later.

The Reverend Prebendary James Grier will become the first new bishop to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III.

The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Bishop Grier was previously the mission enabler for the Diocese of Exeter before taking over from Right Reverend Nick McKinnel in July.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

After the consecration, Bishop Grier will begin a six-day walking pilgrimage between Exeter and Plymouth.

He will then be officially welcomed with an installation service at Exeter Cathedral on 9 October at 15:00 BST, the diocese said.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics