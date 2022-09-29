Bishop of Plymouth to be consecrated at Westminster Abbey
The new Bishop of Plymouth is set to be consecrated at a ceremony held at Westminster Abbey later.
The Reverend Prebendary James Grier will become the first new bishop to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III.
The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Bishop Grier was previously the mission enabler for the Diocese of Exeter before taking over from Right Reverend Nick McKinnel in July.
Westminster Abbey this evening ahead of the consecration of Rev’d Prebendary James Grier as Bishop of Plymouth there tomorrow. Please pray for James and his family as they prepare for this significant moment. @JamesEGrier @wabbey @churchofengland pic.twitter.com/S5V8Jq1a8G— Diocese of Exeter (@CofEDevon) September 28, 2022
After the consecration, Bishop Grier will begin a six-day walking pilgrimage between Exeter and Plymouth.
He will then be officially welcomed with an installation service at Exeter Cathedral on 9 October at 15:00 BST, the diocese said.
