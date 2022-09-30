Paignton pedestrianisation plans split opinion
The trial pedestrianisation of a seaside resort road has raised concerns among some businesses.
Torbay Road in Paignton, Devon, will be traffic-free as part of changes to the area being made by Torbay Council.
The start of roadworks has led to criticism, with one business saying the project in its current form would "kill Paignton".
Torbay Council said if the trial "does not go down well" it will "think again".
People 'going elsewhere'
Swithin Long, council cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said: "From Monday, the full trial will be starting properly, so I'm hoping people's fears - which are understandable - won't be realised and they will see the benefits of it.
"The vision is to create a more pleasant town centre, improve pedestrianisation and connectivity to the town centre. And that is all about trying to encourage people to stay longer, and not just nip in and out."
He said there was a review of parking alongside the trial that would help identify areas where extra spaces were needed.
One unnamed business owner told BBC Radio Devon: "A lot of customers used to come down and park their cars, park for an hour run in and get their bits and pieces they wanted - especially in the restaurants and chip shops.
"They can't do that any more, so they are turning around and going elsewhere.
"At least turn part of the street back where vehicles can come and access it because it will bring the customers back.
"Without it, it is going to kill Paignton."
Not all businesses have been against the changes, with one toy shop owner telling the BBC he thought it was an "absolutely brilliant idea".
