Devon pools could be 'wiped out by soaring energy costs'
Independent pools in Devon say soaring energy costs may threaten their future.
Managers of several facilities said they were unsure whether they would reopen after the winter break.
Financial problems mainly stem from energy prices rises, but pool managers also highlighted the costs of chlorine, water and replacing ageing equipment.
The government said in September that energy bills for UK businesses would be cut by about half their expected winter level under a huge support package.
Costs 'wipe out'
South Molton Swimming Pool, in North Devon, is to close on Saturday.
Operator the 1610 leisure trust said it could not keep it open in "the current climate" and it was appealing for another organisation "to take on this asset to sustain its long-term future".
Buckfastleigh pool could also close permanently if residents reject a town council plan for a council tax increase to keep it open.
Pool trustee Pam Barrett said the 125-year-old facility's energy bills were set to rise from £8,000 to £36,000, making up the bulk of an expected £54,000 of running costs, which could "wipe us out".
She said: "This makes my blood boil. It would have a long-lasting impact felt for generations to come."
Volunteer-run Bovey Tracey Swimming Pool also faces an uphill battle.
Ian Hutchings, from its energy working group, said they were investigating whether to upgrade electricity systems and install solar panels.
"The next 12 to 18 months will be telling to see whether it survives or not," he said.
He also predicted there would be a "massive knock-on effect" for children's fitness if they could not learn to swim nearby.
Dartmouth outdoor pool manager Joanna Squires said energy costs were expected to double but it was unrealistic to raise entry fees to cover this.
She said: "At the moment, I can't open next summer. We may have to wait another year to raise more funds."
