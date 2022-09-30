Devon health services under 'extreme pressure'
Patients face longer waits in Devon emergency departments, health chiefs have warned.
Devon's health and social care system was under extreme pressure and expected to be throughout the weekend, said NHS Devon.
Rising Covid-19 numbers, high demand for services and delays to discharging people from hospital have been blamed.
People with non life-threatening illnesses could be directed "to a more appropriate service", said NHS Devon.
It advised people to use their local pharmacist for minor conditions such as upset stomachs, earache, skin rashes and relief of coughs and colds.
It also advised people to use NHS 111, online or by phone, if they needed advice or medical treatment quickly and could not wait to see their GP.
"If you need to be seen by a minor injuries or emergency department, they can book you in," said NHS Devon.
Chief nurse Darryn Allcorn asked people with non life-threatening illnesses to be "understanding" because "there are other people who are in much more urgent need of our care".
Families and friends of people in hospital are also being urged to pick up loved ones as soon as possible when they are ready to be discharged.
People are also being asked to get jabbed against coronavirus.
Anyone with symptoms of an infectious illness, such as Covid, flu or the norovirus winter vomiting bug, should stay at home and not visit hospitals, health bosses said.
