Plymouth 'tap in' scheme launched for city arts venues
People are being urged to "tap in" to entertainment venues in Plymouth in the same way that they use smart phones to tap in on trains and buses.
With new QR codes, people can use smart phones to show where they have been and inform venues, scheme bosses said.
Venues taking part include Karst, The Box, Mirror at Arts University Plymouth, Leadworks and Barbican Theatre.
Donna Maughan, from Leadworks, said the tech "allows us to grow and flourish".
She said: "The more tap-ins we get, the more we know what people are coming to, and what the people of Plymouth are turning out for."
The QR codes were commissioned by Plymouth Culture and Made in Plymouth from tech firm Micronomy.
Donna Howard, of art venue Karst, said: "It's another way of showing just how strong, and vibrant our creative community is here in Plymouth."
A pilot scheme is due to run from October until December.
