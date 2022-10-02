Bishop of Plymouth on pilgrimage to mark start of ministry
Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Reverend James Grier, has set off on a six day pilgrimage from Exeter to Plymouth.
Bishop Grier, who is marking the start of his ministry after being consecrated as a bishop, set off with his wife Liz on Sunday from Exeter Cathedral.
His walking route will take him to towns and villages including Chudleigh, Ashburton, Buckfastleigh, Totnes, Ermington and Ivybridge.
The final stop will be St Andrew's Church, Plymouth on 7 October.
