Devon drivers diverted off main road after two crashes
- Published
Motorists have been asked to avoid the A38 in Devon after two serious crashes on different stretches of the road.
The road has been shut eastbound near Plymouth after a serious crash at Smithaleigh at about 10:30 BST involving a single vehicle.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it could not confirm how many people have been hurt or how badly.
The road has also been shut westbound between Buckfastleigh and South Brent after another incident.
An air ambulance has been at the scene.
There have been long tailbacks around both incidents despite diversions being in place.
Both stretches of road are expected to remain closed for some time, police said.
