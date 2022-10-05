Rail strikes: Devon and Cornwall passengers face four days of disruption
- Published
Rail passengers in Devon and Cornwall face four days of disruption as rail workers stage a fresh wave of strike action.
Members of the drivers' union Aslef will walk out between Wednesday and Saturday as part of a continuing dispute over pay and conditions.
Great Western Railway (GWR) urged commuters to find alternative means of transport.
The majority of train services in Devon and Cornwall will not operate.
GWR said stations west of Plymouth would have no services at all until Sunday.
The company said "an extremely limited network" would operate in other areas between 07:30 and 18:30 BST, with the first trains starting later and the last trains leaving much earlier.
Trains are expected to be extremely busy when services are able to run.
James Davis, from GWR, said passengers should avoid travelling on trains where possible.
"Effectively for the branch lines in Devon and Cornwall, and for main line from Penzance going towards Plymouth and Exeter, there will be no rail services at all," he told BBC Radio Devon.
"Customers are advised to find alternative forms of travel."
