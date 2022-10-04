Police confirm death of man in A38 crash near Plympton
- Published
Police investigating an accident have confirmed the death of a man in his 20s.
Police were called to reports of an overturned vehicle in a field off the A38 at Smithaleigh, near Plympton, at about 10:30 BST on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police attended and found a man from the Plymouth area had died at the scene.
Officers believe the accident may have happened the day before, in the early hours of Saturday.
The man's next of kin have been informed.
Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the crash, and police are asking for anyone who may have any information to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.