Stagecoach South West changes leave Exeter passengers 'isolated'
- Published
Bus passengers in Exeter have said service cuts have left them feeling isolated and uncertain about the future.
Stagecoach South West began cutting and reducing a number of services across Devon last week due to staff shortages and low passenger numbers.
The company said it redesigned the network after a review.
But the changes have infuriated passengers who said they were not consulted.
Wheelchair user Emily Davey said her street in the St Thomas area of the city would no longer be on a bus route by the end of October.
She said public transport links were one of the key reasons why she moved to the area.
"No-one had actually spoken to us about it," she said.
"It is given to us as a done deal that this is happening - at the end of the month you will no longer have a bus that comes up your road.
"Basically it's tough cookies."
Clif and Marjorie Cane, both 83, said they were unsure how they would get to their medical appointments from their estate in the north of the city.
"We don't know what's going to happen with no bus," Mrs Cane said.
Mr Cane said a lack of bus links would worsen his feelings of isolation.
"I feel very isolated here," he said.
"Without the ability to get out of the domestic surroundings, my life is depressing."
Stagecoach have said its redesigned network would help improve reliability and overall passenger numbers.
"Like many industries across the country, we have been experiencing staff shortages that have affected the standard of our service delivery," Stagecoach South West managing director Mike Watson said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.