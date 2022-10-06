Motorbike rider, 18, injured in Clovelly crash
A teenage motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a van in Devon.
Police were called to the A39 near Clovelly at about 11:20 BST on Wednesday to a crash which involved a black Kawasaki motorcycle and a white Renault Master van.
Officers said the 18-year-old motorbike rider was in a serious condition in hospital and his next of kin had been told and were with him.
The other driver was unharmed.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
