Jack Leslie statue to be unveiled at Plymouth Argyle
A statue of a pioneering black footballer is being unveiled on Friday.
The 12ft (3.7m) statue of Jack Leslie is being placed outside the ground of Plymouth Argyle, the club he scored 137 times for in the 1920s and 1930s.
In 1925 he was selected for the England squad, only to be later denied his place due to the colour of his skin.
Matt Tiller, who campaigned for the statue, said "to see Jack come home to Plymouth Argyle is just incredible".
When Leslie moved to Plymouth from east London in 1921, he was the only black professional footballer in the country.
He went on to play 400 times for the team and became club captain.
Mr Tiller said: "It's a great thing as an Argyle fan to have a statue of a legend outside the club, but this statue is more than that.
"Jack Leslie was a true Argyle legend but the story of what happened to him with the England call up and that being denied because of the colour is his skin, is an important story to be told."
He added: "It is not just a lump of bronze. It is not just a representation of a footballer. It is there to tell the story of his career, and what he had to deal with."
The unveiling is being attended by Leslie's family members, senior club representatives and those behind the campaign.
Ahead of Plymouth Argyle's match against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, there will be there will be a celebration of Leslie's legacy.