PhD student from Plymouth jailed for nine years for rape
- Published
A postgraduate student who raped and assaulted a woman has been jailed for nine years.
Dayan Garcia, 31, of Mariners Court, Plymouth, was jailed at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The jury heard how the victim "feared for her life" during the attack in the early hours in April.
Garcia also taught at the University of Plymouth, the court heard.
He was a PhD student at the university's department of architecture and built environment.
The jury heard how the victim had been out with friends when she found herself separated from them.
The victim then met Garcia at some point in the night at Mambo nightclub and agreed to go back to his address at around 02:00 BST.
'Significantly traumatising offences'
Once back at the house, Garcia struck the victim twice to the head after she refused his advances towards her, causing facial injuries. Garcia then proceeded to rape her.
The victim managed to flee with the offender's phone, and get to safety.
The bravery of the victim was recognised in court for both coming forward to report the "significantly traumatising offences" and for providing detailed accounts of what happened.
Garcia was jailed for nine years by Recorder Mr Richard Stead, who put him on the sex offenders register for life and told him any future work would be vetted by the Declaration and Barring Service.
The judge said: "You were a young man with a life full of promise ahead of you before you threw it all away by your violent conduct that night."
Mr Lee Bremridge, defending, said Garcia's brilliant academic career prospects had been destroyed by his behaviour over just three and a half hours.
