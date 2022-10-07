Council approves 750 new homes for Abbotsham in north Devon
Plans for hundreds of new homes in north Devon have been approved despite concerns about overdevelopment.
Torridge District Council approved an application from Leicestershire-based developer Bloor Homes to build 750 houses in Abbotsham, near Bideford.
The developer will also build a new primary school, a 50-bed care home and affordable housing on the site.
The plans were approved despite 45 objections.
Opponents complained the development would put too much pressure on local infrastructure and damage the environment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But councillors cited letters of support that argued new housing stock would help young people get on to the property ladder.
The plans were approved with seven councillors in favour and one against.
