Two women sexually assaulted in Barnstaple, police say
- Published
Officers are appealing for witnesses after two women were sexually assaulted in Barnstaple, north Devon.
Police said the first sexual assault took place on 25 September in the Gorwell Estate area of Bear Street.
Another woman was sexually assaulted on the corner of Derby Road and Beaufort Walk between 02:30 and 03:15 BST on Sunday.
Police urged people to walk home with friends or take a taxi after a night out.
A man in his 20s was arrested in Manchester but he is not considered a suspect over the two attacks.
He was released with strict bail conditions over a separate assault in Barnstaple that remains under investigation, officers said.
Supt Toby Davies said there would be increased police patrols in the town.
Superintendent Toby Davies speaks on recent sexual assaults in #Barnstaple as well as detailing the action the local team are undertaking to ensure that the area is a safe place for women. @NorthDevonNews #Police pic.twitter.com/7ueNjmQGlP— North and West Devon Police (@NWDevonPolice) October 7, 2022
"These attacks on women by men are simply unacceptable," he said.
"We continue to ask that our public report anything suspicious to the police and report any behaviour that has made you feel uncomfortable."
Police would like to hear from anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area where the assaults occurred.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.