South Brent: Barn destroyed in late-night fire
A large barn has been destroyed in a late-night fire.
The fire on the outskirts of South Brent started at about 00:30 BST on Sunday. Crews from Ashburton, Buckfastleigh and Ivybridge fire stations attended.
A water bowser from Plympton fire station was used to help get water to the remote location.
The crews remained on site throughout the night, before the fire was extinguished in the morning.
