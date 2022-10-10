Torquay serious assault: 16-year-old boy charged
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
Police said the charges were in relation to an incident on Carlton Road in Ellacombe, Torquay, on Thursday.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been held in remand and is due before Plymouth Youth Court on Monday.
Two boys aged 13 and 14 have been released on police bail until 25 October.
