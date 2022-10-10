Potential 'life-changing' injury for boy after Newton Abbot crash
An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a "potentially life-changing leg injury", police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police and ambulance crews attended a crash involving a Skoda Yeti and a child at about 08:00 BST.
Queensway in Newton Abbot was closed for about an hour for police investigations to take place and for recovery of the vehicle.
The boy was treated at the scene and taken to Torbay District Hospital.
The force is appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.
