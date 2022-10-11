Royal Clarence Hotel Exeter: Luxury flats approved
- Published
Multimillion-pound plans to redevelop an historic hotel destroyed by fire have been approved.
Permission was granted unanimously by Exeter City Council's planning committee on Monday to turn the Grade II-listed Royal Clarence Hotel into 23 luxury flats, with a restaurant and bar.
The building has been derelict since it was wrecked by a fire in 2016.
A previous plan to build a hotel on the site failed to be realised.
It was then sold to Southwest Lifestyle Brands Ltd - a company run by former Plymouth Argyle owner James Brent.
The Royal Clarence Hotel dated back to 1769 and was said by historians to the the "oldest hotel in England".
Phil Bialyk, council leader, told the BBC: "I would have loved to have seen the Royal Clarence brought back to its former glory and to be a hotel in a prime location on Cathedral Green.
"The fact of the matter is it couldn't get going for the last six, seven years. We need to do something, it's better than those horrible boards outside."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk