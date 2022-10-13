Dawlish link road approved as part of housing scheme
A new link road will be built in Devon as part of a scheme for 860 homes.
Devon County Council's ruling cabinet unanimously approved the project on the edge of Dawlish on Wednesday.
Located between Elm Grove Road and the A379 Exeter Road, it forms part of Teignbridge District Council's local plan to build the houses near Secmaton Lane.
The road is expected to cost about £6.2m, with £4.9m coming from the government.
In addition to the money from the Housing Infrastructure Fund, the remaining £1.3m is expected to come from developer contributions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillors previously heard how the lack of a link road during the construction of other homes nearby had caused "many issues" in Dawlish, as works vehicles had to rely on Elm Grove Road which runs through the heart of the town.
Councillors heard the link road would also have cycle lanes and footpaths.
The plan for "at least 860 homes" on land to the north-west of Dawlish was mentioned in the local plan (2013- 2033), with a target of 25% affordable homes, along with a range of social and community facilities.
Speaking at the cabinet meeting, local councillor Martin Wrigley (Lib Dem), said: "This road has been seven years, at least, in the making... and it will be a massive relief when it comes in to the local residents".
