Devon bus driver named one of the best in the UK
- Published
A Devon bus driver is celebrating after being named the top female UK bus driver of the year in the Bus Driver of the Year competition.
Kyly Summerfield took on drivers from across the UK, and had to prove her driving skills, knowledge of bus workings and customer service skills.
She was crowned the best driver in Plymouth Citybus' parent company the Go-Ahead Group, and sixth overall.
Ms Summerfield finished as the top female in the whole competition.
She said she was "overwhelmed" to have received the award.
'Like a big family'
Ms Summerfield said: "When they gave me the award, I was just completely overwhelmed, I turned around and the whole row of Citybus and Go Cornwall were all sat there and they were all crying.
"It was amazing, it's like a big family, it really is."
She said: "Before I went away I did say to my husband, 'when I get back we're going to have to stick in the overtime for Christmas', and when I won the £1,000, I thought 'that takes the load off' you know, I haven't got to worry so much.
"So it's going straight towards Christmas."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.