Pannier Market in Barnstaple closes after workers find lead in paint
- Published
An investigation is under way after the Pannier Market in Barnstaple was forced to close due to the discovery of lead in paint during refurbishment works.
North Devon Council said work to remove old paint from wooden timbers in the roof of the market started on 3 October.
The council said lead was found in residual waste at the site on 7 October.
The market was closed so the waste could be removed, officials said.
Ken Miles, the council's chief executive, said: "Following Health and Safety Executive guidance in this situation, we closed the market and have made direct contact with all relevant parties: employees, contractors and traders.
"There is no indication at this time that anyone has been harmed by the incident."
He said traders have been offered alternative spots.
