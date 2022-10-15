Royal Marine Commando running 60 marathons in 60 days
A soldier from Devon is running 60 marathons in 60 days to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity.
It is the first time L/Cpl Luke Grainger has ever taken part in any ultra marathons.
The Royal Marines Commando has already completed 45 marathons consecutively, in Plymouth, Barnstaple, Land's End, Windsor and Bristol.
On Saturday, L/Cpl Grainger takes on the Plym Valley Trail marathon in Plymouth.
After his stint in the South West, L/Cpl Grainger will head to Scotland - where he will continue his challenge.
The Royal Marine's 60 marathons are set to end on 30 October at the Commando Memorial near Spean Bridge in Scotland, the ancestral home of the wartime commandos who trained at nearby Achnacarry during World War Two.
Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, L/Cpl Grainger said his feet were "like concrete".
He said he had the full support of his bosses and fellow Royal Marines throughout the challenge.
He said: "My bosses have been really good and supportive and they're always there when I need them, which is great.
"Today I'll be running with five other ranks that I haven't met yet, but it's always great to have people to run with."
L/Cpl Grainger said his German Shepherd, Harley, had been doing "quite a few miles" alongside him.
The Royal Marine said after already running 45 consecutive marathons, the challenge had become "more mental than physical".
He said: "It's quite a long time each day in your own head, but yeah, I've got my headphones on and keep plodding away at the miles."
L/Cpl Grainger comes from Stourbridge in the West Midlands, but moved to Holsworthy in Devon this year.
He joined the Royal Marines in 2018 and after gaining his Green Beret at the Commando Training Centre at Lympstone, he went on to serve with M Company, 42 Cdo RM at Bickleigh Barracks, on the edge of Dartmoor.
