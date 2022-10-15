New fire station officially unveiled in Plymouth
A new community fire station has be officially opened in Plymstock, on the outskirts of Plymouth.
A new plaque for the station was unveiled on Saturday, with officials from the fire service and the city attending to mark the occasion.
Chief fire officer for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue, Lee Howell, said it was a "wonderful day".
Mr Howell said the new building was fit for purpose and was a "beacon" for the community.
He said compared to the old fire station in Plymstock, which was spread across three separate buildings, this new, modern building was "much safer and much more appropriate" for what firefighters were asked to do.
Mr Howell said: "By having the building designed in this way, it makes it safer for staff to turn out on to the road, but it also is a much better use of space, and this building is great.
"It's a community building, there are opportunities for us to have members of the public come and see what we do.
"We are a part of the fabric of the community, and we want to continue to not only be visible in the community, but also we've got this building now that is a beacon in Plymstock."
