BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
- Published
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61.
"Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth.
Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing.
He had presented the breakfast show at the station for many years and commentated on Plymouth Argyle games for 32 years.
Sad to hear we’ve lost @SparksyOnRadio Gordon Sparks the sporting voice of Plymouth, fellow janner & friend. He’ll be very missed especially by all those at @HeraldPAFC RIP Sparkzy x— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) October 16, 2022
Hundreds of people paid tribute on social media - with many referring to him as "the voice of Plymouth Argyle".
Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies was among those to offer her condolences.
She described Sparks as a "friend" and said he was the "sporting voice of Plymouth".
Fellow station presenter Angela Kalwaites tweeted: "We will all miss our friend and colleague so much - he was definitely one-of-a-kind with a massive heart and sense of humour."
Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West, said: "It is a very sad day for BBC Radio Devon. Our hearts go out to Gordon's friends, family and faithful listeners.
"Gordon was a broadcasting legend - honest and brave through the toughest times. He will be missed dearly."
BBC Radio Devon will be reflecting the news of Sparks' death throughout the day.
I’m so sorry to learn of the death of my dear @BBCDevon colleague @SparksyOnRadio He was a radio legend, @Argyle’s finest ambassador and above all a lovely man.— James Churchfield (@ChurchfieldJE) October 16, 2022
I loved our early morning pre show emails and to work with him on this show from last year was joyous.
RIP Gordon x pic.twitter.com/QvqEEQ4NR6
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk