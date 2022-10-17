Family pays tribute to man killed in Tamerton Foliot crash
- Published
A man who died in a crash near Plymouth has been remembered by his family as a "wonderful person".
Martin Fletcher, 48, from Plymouth, died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Soper's Hill at Tamerton Foliot at about 06:45 BST on 7 October.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Mr Fletcher's family paid tribute to him in a statement released by Devon and Cornwall Police.
"We are devastated to announce the loss of Martin, a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend," it said.
"He was a wonderful person and has left a huge hole in all our lives."
Officers said the crash involved a yellow DAF rigid tanker, a silver Nissan Qashqai and a black Mazda 6.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision has been asked to contact police.
