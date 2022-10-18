New £1.5m Mayfield School extension opens
An extension to a Devon school that will provide facilities for pupils with complex educational, health and care needs has been completed.
The new project at Mayfield School in Torquay has cost £1.5m.
The new wing includes session rooms, mobility washrooms, accessible kitchen and storage areas and was funded by Torbay Council.
On its website, the school says it has 180 pupils with "severe and profound learning difficulties" in 19 classes.
Stuart Heron, head teacher, said: "Just in the first few weeks of the autumn term we are seeing the positive impact of these improvements to the site for our pupils and staff."
