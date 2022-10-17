Gordon Sparks: BBC director general pays tribute to broadcaster
The BBC's director general has paid tribute to BBC Radio Devon presenter and former Plymouth Argyle commentator Gordon Sparks.
Sparksy, as he was known, presented the breakfast show at the station for many years and commentated on Plymouth Argyle games for 32 years.
The 61-year-old was being treated for cancer at a hospice in Plymouth.
Tim Davie said he was "deeply saddened" to hear the news, adding he was "the gold standard in radio broadcasting".
"His passion for where he lived came through in every show," Mr Davie said.
"Gordon will be remembered fondly as the voice of BBC Radio Devon and of Plymouth Argyle but, most of all, as a friend to all of his listeners.
"Our thoughts are with his family, many friends and colleagues."
Mark Grinnell, a BBC executive and the editor of Radio Devon who gave Sparks the breakfast show, said: "Massive loss to Plymouth, massive loss to Devon, massive loss to the BBC. A great broadcaster.
"He'll be remembered by many listeners I know as the voice of Argyle, voice on the breakfast show on their radio station. He'll be remembered to us as a dear friend and colleague."
Plymouth's Tom Daley was about age 10 when he spoke to Sparks in one of the Olympic diver's first ever radio interviews.
He said: "I remember coming into the studios and he just made me feel so welcomed and so at ease and he was always so warm and friendly.
"He would ask you questions and you'd feel like you were just in a room chatting to a friend."
Daley said: "It's just such a sad day, it's also really special to see so many people sharing their stories and their memories of Gordon.
"I remember seeing him at so many different events he would come down to, whether it be at the diving pool or awards evenings, charity events and he was just an all round special guy. Devon has lost someone very special."
South West Devon Conservative MP Sir Gary Streeter, who was interviewed by him many times, said: "I always used to look forward to a bit of banter with Gordon... he's going to be sadly missed.
"The thing about him was he's so authentic, he didn't pull any punches with us."
Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, added: "You could see how passionate he was and that's not just about Argyle and how we were doing, it wasn't just about Plymouth, it wasn't just about Devon it was this joy about living life to the full."
