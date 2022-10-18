Police appeal for witnesses after sexual assaults in Exeter and Topsham
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate alleged sexual assaults in Exeter and Topsham.
Officers said the incidents occurred in the Musgrave Row area of Exeter and a car park behind Topsham Fire Station on Monday between 02:00 and 05:00 BST.
Police said they are supporting a female victim.
Three men, aged 22, 26 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of rape but were released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Tanya Youngs, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We are currently appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone with information which may assist police to contact us.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Mercedes E-class car in the area at the time."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk