'Biggest' cruise liner yet docks in Plymouth Sound
- Published
Plymouth has welcomed what is thought to be the biggest cruise ship to dock in its deep water inlet called the Sound.
The MS Rotterdam is nearly 1,000ft (309m) long and has 2,000 passengers onboard headed to New York.
It is marking 150 years since its namesake first called in on its maiden voyage to the US.
The ship took up the position near Drake's Island that two ships would normally use.
Capt Werner Timmers called Plymouth a "quite nice large town" which the ship would be revisiting in the future.
He said: "We like to offer a passenger lots of things to see and do and I think Plymouth fits that bill quite nicely."
The original Rotterdam stopped in Plymouth in 1872 with 50 passengers.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.