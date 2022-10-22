Dartmouth Food Festival tackles cost of living crisis
Chefs and food producers are giving advice on how to cook on a budget at a food festival in Devon during the cost of living crisis.
Bosses at the Dartmouth Food Festival said they hoped the event's Food Matters sessions would help people during a "really tough" time.
The sessions include cooking sessions and workshops, as well as looking at how to best use produce.
The festival is running until Sunday on the town's waterfront.
Festival chairwoman Julia Graham said: "It's really tough. The cost of food has rocketed and not everyone can cope with that increase.
"We're trying really hard to educate people and show them how much they can get for their money and also feed the family healthily as well."
