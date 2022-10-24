Former Devon and Cornwall Police officer barred from serving again
A former police constable would have been dismissed if he was still serving after an alleged sexual relationship with a crime victim, a panel has found.
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found David Hoar, 46, "had a case to answer for gross misconduct".
A police disciplinary panel that followed decided he would have been dismissed had he still been serving.
The IOPC said he would be placed on the police barred list.
Mr Hoar left the Devon and Cornwall force in June 2022.
He had been accused of entering into a consensual sexual relationship with a woman who was a victim of a crime he was in charge of investigating in July 2018.
An initial Devon and Cornwall Police investigation into his conduct concluded in 2019 that there was insufficient evidence for misconduct proceedings, but the officer was given management advice over his future behaviour.
However, an IOPC investigation began in March 2021 following a referral from Devon and Cornwall Police, after further information had come to light.
An IOPC spokesperson said it submitted a report to the force in October 2021 "with our view that PC Hoar had a case to answer for gross misconduct".
A police disciplinary panel in the same month heard evidence that PC Hoar was alleged to have deleted evidence from his phone prior to being interviewed by Devon and Cornwall Police investigators in August 2019.
He was also accused of having lied to investigators and to have continued to contact and meet with the woman after being told not to.
The panel determined he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in a number of areas including honesty, authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.
David Ford, IOPC regional director, said: "Cases such as these have the real potential to impact on public confidence in policing."
He said it was made clear to officers that it was unacceptable to have, or seek, inappropriate and unprofessional contact with members of the public who they deal with through their professional duties - and that this kind of conduct would not be tolerated.
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Steve Parker added: "Devon and Cornwall Police takes any reports of inappropriate conduct extremely seriously."
He said: "Any behaviour of this kind, especially when it involves a person who is vulnerable and has approached police for help and support, will not be tolerated."
