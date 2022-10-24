Man injured in large scale disturbance in Exeter
A man was taken to hospital after a large scale disturbance in Exeter City Centre at the weekend.
Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident, said to involve about 30 people.
They were called just after 01:30 BST on Sunday following reports of a large altercation in the Guildhall area.
A man was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with facial injuries following the disturbance.
A local man was arrested, but has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Local officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the incident.
