Salcombe murder: AA man's "bizarre" encounter with killer

Jemma MitchellPA Media
Jemma Mitchell called the AA to replace a wheel after a tyre burst in Salcombe where she had dumped the body of her friend
By Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online

An AA technician had a "bizarre" encounter with a woman who murdered her London neighbour before dumping the body in Devon.

Lee Gardin, 38, had been called to a Co-op service station at Malborough near Salcombe after a tyre blew on murderer Jemma Mitchell's Volvo.

Mitchell was found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend Mee Kuen Chong and is being sentenced on Friday.

"I had no idea at the time how it was going to unravel," said Mr Gardin.

The Old Bailey in London heard on 26 June 2021, Mitchell killed her friend at the 67-year-old's north-west London home.

She then put her body inside a blue suitcase which she placed in the boot of a hire car and drove to Salcombe, a resort town on Devon's south coast.

Chong family
The decapitated body of Londoner Mee Kuen Chong was found more than 200 miles away in Devon

The Volvo blew a tyre near Malborough and Mitchell was forced to drive into the service station and call for assistance.

Mitchell told Mr Gardin she had driven down from London to see friends and wanted to see the sunrise the next day.

"Looking back on it, it's absolutely bonkers," said Mr Gardin, from Newton Abbot, Devon

"But it was just a normal working day for me at the time, and I got a call to give a member assistance."

Ms Chong's headless body was found by holidaymakers beside a woodland footpath near Salcombe the next day.

Lee Gardin noticed a strong smell coming from the car

Mr Gardin said the conversation was "very muddled, as if she was like preoccupied".

"I had no idea at the time how it was going to unravel," said Mr Gardin.

"She was having to repeat herself and I had to repeat myself quite a lot to her.

The mechanic said Mitchell was "really intense, as if she was like looking straight through you".

He said the murderer "just didn't seem to hear anything I was saying, didn't seem to be registering".

PA Media
Mee Chong's body was found in woodland on 27 June, the day after Jemma Mitchell called the AA

Mr Gardin, who has since left the AA, said: "About 20 minutes into the job I'd removed the punctured tire and the damaged wheel, and we needed to put it back in the back in the vehicle.

"That's when I noticed there was a strong smell. I didn't really know what it was.

"It's not something I have really smelled before, it was sort of like dank, murky sort of musty smell."

Mr Gardin said he did not see a suitcase in the car. It is not clear what Mitchell had done with the case at that point.

Looking back, Mr Gardin suspects that Mitchell "caught the puncture when she pulled up on the kerb at the side of the road to dump the body, panicked and drove up to the service station to get assistance".

Mr Gardin thinks after having the wheel changed Mitchell then drove back to Salcombe and retrieved the suitcase, which was later found in London, on the roof of a shed belonging to one of Mitchell's neighbours.

PA Media
The blue suitcase was found in London, on the roof of a shed belonging to one of Mitchell's neighbours

Mr Gardin said: "She's gone back to pick up any evidence that was left."

The roadside mechanic got a call from the police about a week later.

"You go to work, and you never think you're gonna be tangled up in a situation like this," he said.

"In 15 years with the AA I had been out to plenty of breakdowns and every breakdown is a different situation and different people. But I've never come across anyone like Jemma Mitchell in all my time."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics