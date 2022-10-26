Councillors refuse plans for homes and offices at Teignmouth boatyard
A plan to regenerate a Devon boatyard has been refused by councillors.
A developer had hoped to build nine homes, industrial units, offices, beach huts and boat storage at Teignmouth's Riverside Boatyard.
The site previously housed Teignmouth's gas works and currently contains small business units with boat storage.
Teignbridge District Council's Planning Committee voted against the scheme by eight votes to two.
Works would have demolished the existing boatyard buildings, replacing them with five industrial units, offices, nine open market homes and 16 beach hut-style holiday units, along the sea wall, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Although they commended the applicant's intention to "secure the viability" of the boatyard, they were concerned about the lack of affordable housing, "limited public benefits" and impact on the landscape, which contributes to the region's tourist economy.
Developer, Peter Stenner, managing director of Teignmouth Maritime Properties, said he was motivated by a desire to give something back to the town he grew up in.
He said the offices would have addressed a shortage in Teignmouth, while residential units would have provided a subsidy to build the sea wall and keep commercial units "affordable" to local businesses.
Councillor Alistair Dewhirst referenced a "large number" of concerning issues which included the loss of habitat within the Teign Estuary County Wildlife Site.
A number of positive and negative comments about the scheme were received by the district council.
Some favoured redeveloping the "neglected" site which has become an "eyesore", while others expressed concern about the size of the plans along with a lack of affordable housing.
