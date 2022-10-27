Upstream swimming pass to help fish on Dartmoor

Salmon, trout and eels struggling to swim upstream due to barriers in a river have a new right of way thanks to specially-built "fish passes".
National Highways has led the £450,000 scheme to help fish navigate the River Ashburn in Dartmoor, Devon, through the autumn migration season.
Four stepped weirs meant a variety of species were unable to move upstream.
The rebuilt passes near the A38 at Buckfastleigh will allow the fish through.
The project means the fish and eels can swim through the weir at Ashburn to spawning grounds in Dartmoor National Park.
Work involved creating gradual steps at the "optimal gradient" for fish passage, including a special "slope" for eels, National Highways said.
Because the area sits within the national park, a habitat for species of national importance and home to rare orchids, they said the workforce had to "tread carefully".
There was, for example, no overnight work to avoid disturbing bats.
Olivia Cresswell, from Westcountry Rivers Trust, said salmon had been restricted from this part of the river since 1999, according to Environment Agency records.
Ben Hewlett, National Highways' environmental advisor, said the scheme was a "glowing" example of how their environment and wellbeing fund was being used and their commitment to reducing the road networks' impact on the environment.
The scheme was designed by Kier and delivered by idverde UK, along with Westcountry Rivers Trust, Castleford Engineering and Fishtek Consulting.
