Devon food bank to give slow cookers to 50 families
- Published
A food bank in Devon has raised £2,500 to buy slow cookers for 50 families.
The Crediton Food Bank raised the money together with the Crediton Boniface Rotary Club.
The cost of living has increased at its fastest rate in 40 years, with food prices rising by 14.6% in September.
Julian Gebbler from the charity said some people could not afford to power an oven. A slow cooker costs 6p per hour to run, compared to £2 an hour to run an electric oven, he said.
He added: "When you're on the margins of what you can afford, saving £1.50 cooking a meal might be as much as the ingredients themselves cost. That's where the idea came from."
The slow cookers will be given out in November with a recipe book and ingredients for several meals.
The food bank said it hoped to continue giving the bundles to families "if there the is a need" in the future.
All UK households are set to receive a £400 discount on their energy bills after the annual cost for a typical household rose to £2,500 from October.
