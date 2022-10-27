Devon paddleboarders rescued after being pulled offshore by strong tide
- Published
Two paddleboarders have been rescued off the coast of north Devon after being pulled offshore by a strong tide.
The RNLI said the men had been out at sea for about two hours off Morte Point, near Woolacombe, on Wednesday.
They were "cold and in shock" when two rescue boats found them. They were brought to shore and handed to an ambulance crew at about 12:30 BST.
An RNLI crew member said: "They were very lucky to be rescued when they were."
Rescue teams said they used wind and tide indicators to find the paddleboarders who were unable to paddle back to shore.
On Monday, the RNLI issued a warning of dangerous sea conditions during the half-term school holiday.
An RNLI spokeswoman issued a reminder that sea-goers should always check tide times before going out, take a means of calling for help and always try and let someone else know when and where they are going.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.