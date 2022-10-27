Devon and Cornwall continue to have third lowest crime rate
- Published
Devon and Cornwall continues to have the third lowest crime rate of the 42 police force areas in England.
Overall crime rose by 9.3% in the year up to the end of June, the latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures show. The national average rise in overall crime was 12.5%.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they had expected a rise to follow lockdowns.
Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Julie Fielding said the two counties "remain amongst the safest places to live".
She said: "These latest crime figures highlight the areas where we have seen an increase in crime so we can make improvements and target our work to tackle crime going forward."
The figures show a 21.8% increase in reported sexual offences in Devon and Cornwall compared to the same time the previous year.
Ms Fielding said: "This coincided with the ending of lockdown and an increased focus on Violence Against Women and Girls and our encouragement to victims to report crimes.
"We are committed to preventing these offences, tackling offenders and ensuring that victims are supported and that crimes are effectively investigated."
Residential burglary offences in Devon and Cornwall fell by 1.1% in the last year, while nationally they rose by 0.5%.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "I am pleased that Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have some of the lowest rates of neighbourhood crimes in the country but there is still much work to be done to tackle violence, including that linked to the illegal drug trade.
"Our force will be working with five other forces this winter on Operation Scorpion, which will see users and dealers targeted in significant enforcement activity across the South West, telling our communities that our region is no place for drugs."