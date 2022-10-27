Dowland poppy cascade in memory of three WW1 soldiers
Five thousand handmade poppies are cascading from the bell tower of a Devon church to remember three servicemen who died in World War One.
Dowland near Winkleigh does not have its own war memorial, so villagers got together to create the poppy display.
St Peter's Church also has an exhibition in memory of George Westcott, 21, William Piper 29 and his brother Arthur, 21.
A memorial bench has also been placed in the churchyard.
Sue Dunn, treasurer of St Peter's, said: "To bring back the our lads has been a real honour.
"We've forgotten them in this village through no fault of our own, but now we know about them we've done something to remember them by."
