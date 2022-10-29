Honiton celebrates 50 years of Ugandan Asians' arrival
- Published
Honiton has celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the arrival of Ugandan Asians to Devon.
In August 1972, Uganda's president Idi Amin ordered all Asians living in the country to leave within 90 days.
About 27,000 fled to the UK and were placed in temporary military camps across the country.
Manoj Chitnavis was housed with his family at a resettlement camp at Heathfield near Honiton, and recalled the welcome as "memorable".
Mr Chitnavis said "people brought their children to meet us as children", with the greetings extended by "day trips to various places".
He added: "In my particular case, there was a very nice family where we had our first ever Christmas meal - she arranged for local carol singers to come and welcome us; we saw our first pantomime."
Mr Chitnavis said continuing to live in Devon 50 years later was "an honour and a privilege for us".
Events for the British Ugandan 50th Anniversary Celebration in Honiton included a tree-planting ceremony and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.
