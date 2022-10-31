Partial demolition of unsafe Devon lime kiln begins
- Published
Work has started to partially demolish and remove a section of a lime kiln to protect people from its possible collapse, a council says.
Torridge District Council said the work had begun after inspections found cracks and movement in the stonework of the kiln at Bucks Mills in north Devon.
The council said work was expected to last for three weeks while a section of the kiln was dismantled.
About half of a nearby car park has also been sectioned off.
A footpath leading from the village had also been closed, the council said.
The local authority had previously warned the kiln - a listed structure - faced a "potential sudden collapse".
Councillor Bob Hicks said the work had been "designed to preserve as much of the structure as possible while achieving the objective of making it safe from further movement or risk of sudden collapse".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.