Motorcyclist dies in crash with car near Newton Abbot
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a car on a country road near Newton Abbot in Devon, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police aid the 54-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash with a Toyota Yaris near Haccombe Cross, Coffinswell.
The incident took place at about 11:30 BST on Saturday.
All emergency services went to the scene and the road was closed until about 19:00 while an investigation was carried out.
Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
