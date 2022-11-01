Investigation into sex offender councillor John Humphreys
An investigation into how a sex offender continued to serve as a local councillor will be carried out by a consulting firm.
Conservative councillor John Humphreys was sentenced to 21 years in jail in 2021 for sexually assaulting two boys.
Humphreys was questioned by police in 2005 and arrested in 2016 but continued as an East Devon councillor until 2019 when he was also made an alderman.
East Devon Council has hired Verita Consulting Ltd to prepare a report.
The independent report, due out in early 2023, will examine the "allegations, criminal charges and subsequent conviction".
'Understanding actions'
Humphreys was first questioned by police in 2005 but police did not find sufficient evidence for a prosecution.
Humphreys was also an Exmouth Town Council member and became mayor of Exmouth in 2010.
Following a complaint by a second victim, Humphreys was arrested in 2016 before being released on bail on suspicion of sex crimes against children.
He continued to be an East Devon Council member until May 2019, eventually being awarded the honorary title of alderman by the council in December 2019.
Following his conviction in August 2021, the council removed his title and said it was to review the alderman process.
The council said the aim of the investigation was "to understand the actions of staff and councillors in the handling of matters relating to former councillor John Humphreys, and to recommend any improvements required for the council going forward".
It said it had agreed "terms of reference" for the investigation.
Anyone who wished to submit evidence, written statements or to request a meeting with the investigation team could contact Verita, the authority said
If any contribution was outside of the scope of the investigation, people should contact Devon and Cornwall Police, it added.
