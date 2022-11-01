Devon and Cornwall Police officer Jason Hicks' child sex offence charges
A former Devon and Cornwall Police trainee officer is due in court accused of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Jason Hicks, 30, of Bishopsteignton, south Devon, faces 13 charges in total at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Mr Hicks was in training as a student police officer at the time of some of the alleged offences in 2021-2022.
He also faces three charges of making indecent photographs of children.
Those offences were alleged to have taken place between September 2012 and January 2022.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Mr Hicks was no longer an employee.
Details of the charges:
- Engaging in sexual communication with a child between March and April 2021
- Causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between March and April 2021
- Four counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with children between December 2021 and January 2022
- Four counts of attempting to cause/incite children to engage in sexual activity between December 2021 and January 2022.
- Three charges of making indecent photographs of children between September 2012 and January 2022.
